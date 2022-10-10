Aries Wealth Management Has $2.91 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

