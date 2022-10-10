Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $118.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $132.65. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

