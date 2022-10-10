Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 3,285 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.