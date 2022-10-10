Montis Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $333.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.