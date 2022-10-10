HMS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,438,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 126,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $333.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.46 and its 200 day moving average is $371.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.