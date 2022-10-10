Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $649,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 55.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $171.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

