Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $333.70 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

