The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.