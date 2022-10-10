Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $128.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average of $135.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

