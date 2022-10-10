Mason & Associates Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mason & Associates Inc decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

