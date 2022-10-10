Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of 3M by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 49,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.93.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $107.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

