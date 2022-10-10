Citigroup Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $117.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.
NYSE MMM opened at $107.52 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32.
In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
