Citigroup Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $117.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

NYSE MMM opened at $107.52 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

