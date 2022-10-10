Human Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Human Investing LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 186.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $109.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

