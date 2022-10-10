Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.16 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.37.

Five9 Trading Down 5.5 %

FIVN opened at $76.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.75. Five9 has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Insider Activity at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $275,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,094.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6,965.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Five9 by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

