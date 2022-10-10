KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $314.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.47.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

