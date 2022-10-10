iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.51 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

