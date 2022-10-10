Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.34% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $57.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 513,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,529,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

