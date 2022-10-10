American International Group’s (AIG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 109,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,340. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

