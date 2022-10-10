Piper Sandler Trims American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Target Price to $62.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

NYSE AIG opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

