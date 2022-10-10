Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.68 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.