American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

American International Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE AIG opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

