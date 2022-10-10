Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.77.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $294.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

