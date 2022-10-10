StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $268.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $195.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

