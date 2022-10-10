HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,584 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

