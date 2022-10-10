2,186 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 13,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $295.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.05. The company has a market cap of $285.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.77.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

