Aries Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,227 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.77.

NYSE:MA opened at $294.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

