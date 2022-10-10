Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $386,729,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $346.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.12. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.27 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

