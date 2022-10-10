Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $294.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

