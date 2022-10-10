Canal Insurance CO Invests $426,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,867 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 615,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

CSCO stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

