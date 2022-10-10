Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $496.09 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

