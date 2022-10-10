United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Decreased by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

