Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $197.21 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

