StoneX Group Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

