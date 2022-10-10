8,452 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
DUK stock opened at $89.45 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.
In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
