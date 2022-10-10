Human Investing LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.