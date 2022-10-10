39,201 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Southern comprises approximately 1.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Argus lifted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Southern Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE SO opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.