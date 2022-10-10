Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

