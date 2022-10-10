Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Walmart by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,019,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,387,000 after buying an additional 381,749 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walmart by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $128.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.11. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.