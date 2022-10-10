Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,291,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $674,527,000 after buying an additional 409,524 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 188,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

