Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283,109 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $43,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

