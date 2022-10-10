Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

