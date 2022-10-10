Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MO stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

