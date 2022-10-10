Human Investing LLC Sells 285 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Human Investing LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $127.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

