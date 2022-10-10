Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Increased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.6% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $96.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.