Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 533,020 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,020 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $34,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after buying an additional 6,581,901 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after buying an additional 5,353,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

