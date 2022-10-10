Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,423,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Shares of CRM opened at $150.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

