Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 345,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

