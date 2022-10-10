Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.4% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.0 %

NSC stock opened at $214.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.06 and a 200 day moving average of $243.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $209.59 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.71.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

