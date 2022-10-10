Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $129.79 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $151.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

