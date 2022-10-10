Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,825 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $31.52 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12.

